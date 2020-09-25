Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 24 September

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As of 1pm on 24 September, the Western Cape has 2566 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 109 363 confirmed cases and 102 642 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
109 363
Total recoveries
102 642
Total deaths
4155
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
2566
Tests conducted
522 956
Hospitalisations
619 with 115 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
9572
9038
Southern
9843
9194
Northern
6774
6449
Tygerberg
13466
12743
Eastern
10331
9706
Klipfontein
9247
8600
Mitchells Plain
8684
8201
Khayelitsha
8373
7889
Total
76290
71820
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
618
588
Garden Route
Knysna
1512
1389
Garden Route
George
3551
3310
Garden Route
Hessequa
317
285
Garden Route
Kannaland
112
109
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2350
2215
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1417
1233
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2090
1957
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4370
4121
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3460
3259
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1149
1082
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1614
1515
Overberg
Overstrand
1612
1550
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
285
268
Overberg
Swellendam
342
314
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1189
1112
West Coast
Bergrivier
433
401
West Coast
Cederberg
167
157
West Coast
Matzikama
488
388
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1375
1308
West Coast
Swartland
1608
1491
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
721
539
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
140
129
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
33
23
Unallocated: 2120 (2079 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 9 deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4155. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Heritage Day Message:
Across the country, people have celebrated their heritage. Heritage Day is an opportunity to celebrate what makes each one of us special and unique, but it is also an opportunity for us to take time to acknowledge and learn about what makes the people around us, in our neighbourhoods, our offices, classrooms and in spaces across the province. On days like this, we remember that our strength in diversity, makes us better together.
My message, today and every day, is to celebrate your own culture, but to celebrate other cultures too. Diversity should be something that should be celebrated, not something that causes division.
The Western Cape is home to people from all around the world, with different cultures and religions, and we have a long, and sometimes painful history. As we celebrate, let us also honour that history and commit learning more and doing more to show respect and support for others.
I also encourage everyone to use the opportunity of Heritage Month to support local businesses. When you visit a museum, support local crafters, artists or musicians, or enjoy a traditional meal at a local business, whether it's a shisa nyama in Khayelitsha, a curry in the Bo-Kaap, seafood on the West Coast, Karoo lamb, or a slice of milk tart at a local coffee shop, you not only learn more about the people of this province, but you help to support and save jobs at a time when it is most needed.
As you venture out, I encourage you all to be safe-wherever you are in the Western Cape. Wearing your mask, washing your hands regularly and practicing social distancing are simple things you can do to protect yourself and others and ensure that we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.
If you are celebrating, please use alcohol responsibly, and don't drink and drive. If you are taking a long weekend, and you are heading out onto the roads, please drive safely.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.