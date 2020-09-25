Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 24 September

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of 1pm on 24 September, the Western Cape has 2566 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 109 363 confirmed cases and 102 642 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

109 363

Total recoveries

102 642

Total deaths

4155

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

2566

Tests conducted

522 956

Hospitalisations

619 with 115 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

9572

9038

Southern

9843

9194

Northern

6774

6449

Tygerberg

13466

12743

Eastern

10331

9706

Klipfontein

9247

8600

Mitchells Plain

8684

8201

Khayelitsha

8373

7889

Total

76290

71820

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

618

588

Garden Route

Knysna

1512

1389

Garden Route

George

3551

3310

Garden Route

Hessequa

317

285

Garden Route

Kannaland

112

109

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2350

2215

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1417

1233

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2090

1957

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4370

4121

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3460

3259

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1149

1082

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1614

1515

Overberg

Overstrand

1612

1550

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

285

268

Overberg

Swellendam

342

314

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1189

1112

West Coast

Bergrivier

433

401

West Coast

Cederberg

167

157

West Coast

Matzikama

488

388

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1375

1308

West Coast

Swartland

1608

1491

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

721

539

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

140

129

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

33

23

Unallocated: 2120 (2079 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 9 deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4155. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Heritage Day Message:

Across the country, people have celebrated their heritage. Heritage Day is an opportunity to celebrate what makes each one of us special and unique, but it is also an opportunity for us to take time to acknowledge and learn about what makes the people around us, in our neighbourhoods, our offices, classrooms and in spaces across the province. On days like this, we remember that our strength in diversity, makes us better together.

My message, today and every day, is to celebrate your own culture, but to celebrate other cultures too. Diversity should be something that should be celebrated, not something that causes division.

The Western Cape is home to people from all around the world, with different cultures and religions, and we have a long, and sometimes painful history. As we celebrate, let us also honour that history and commit learning more and doing more to show respect and support for others.

I also encourage everyone to use the opportunity of Heritage Month to support local businesses. When you visit a museum, support local crafters, artists or musicians, or enjoy a traditional meal at a local business, whether it's a shisa nyama in Khayelitsha, a curry in the Bo-Kaap, seafood on the West Coast, Karoo lamb, or a slice of milk tart at a local coffee shop, you not only learn more about the people of this province, but you help to support and save jobs at a time when it is most needed.

As you venture out, I encourage you all to be safe-wherever you are in the Western Cape. Wearing your mask, washing your hands regularly and practicing social distancing are simple things you can do to protect yourself and others and ensure that we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you are celebrating, please use alcohol responsibly, and don't drink and drive. If you are taking a long weekend, and you are heading out onto the roads, please drive safely.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.