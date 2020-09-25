West and Central Africa: Flooding Situation as of 25 September 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 25 September, flooding has affected around 1.7 million people in West and Central Africa, with many regions recording excess rainfalls. The impact in 2020 is particularly severe, and the number of people affected exceeding last year’s totals, when floods affected 1.1 million people in 11 countries. While seasonal rains are expected to subside in parts of West Africa, notably the Sahel, they will affect more areas in Central Africa. Resulting destruction of houses, goods, crops and fields, and land degradation are threatening the livelihoods of communities whose majority rely on agriculture. The impact of additional shocks of extreme weather events pushes vulnerable families deep into crisis. Many of the affected regions are already struggling with insecurity, high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, and climate change. Floods also risk increasing the incidence of water-borne diseases, impact hygiene and sanitation, and reduce the capacity to put in place effective preventative measures against COVID-19.

Download Infographic: https://bit.ly/2G0xH3p

National and local authorities are leading the response, including Civil Protection and Disaster Management Agencies, national Red Cross societies and NGOs, as well as community-based organisations. Due to the frequency and scale of the incidents, additional support is often required. Humanitarian teams respond to the acute needs of the most vulnerable and displaced people, and help communities to bounce back faster.

