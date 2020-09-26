Coronavirus – Africa: WHO COVID-19 Africa Update (25 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 1.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.1 million recoveries & 34,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo