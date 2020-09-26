Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (25 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7,227 Severe cases: 273 New recovered: 402 New deaths: 7 New cases: 486

Total Laboratory test: 1,241,872 Active cases: 41,153 Total recovered: 29,863 Total deaths: 1,155 Total cases: 72,173

