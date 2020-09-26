Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (25 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

213 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Lagos – 51 Plateau – 51 FCT – 29 Rivers – 18 Ondo – 12 Oyo – 9 Osun – 8 Gombe – 7 Ogun – 7 Kaduna – 5 Enugu – 4 Edo – 3 Jigawa – 3 Kano – 3 Benue – 1 Delta – 1 Sokoto – 1

58,062 confirmed 49,606 discharged 1,103 deaths

