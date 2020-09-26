Coronavirus – UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 28 (at 25 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Malawi Highlights

The Inter-Cluster Coordination Group is facilitating the development of the National Contingency Plan and the Food Insecurity Response Plan New supplies valued at $992,547.78 were received this week into the Bollore Warehouse representing 81% of required procurements 77,900 persons were screened at points of entry this week Over 14,000 people in 6 districts received community-based mental health and psychosocial support by District Social Welfare Offices 52 out of 321 child marriages were terminated by the District Social Welfare office of Kasungu

-* Ministry of Health is developing a community case definition to use in schools to identify COVID-19 suspected cases among learners

53% of households surveyed in the 9th Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System are relying on food purchases as the main source of food