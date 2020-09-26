APO

Coronavirus – UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 28 (at 25 September 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Malawi Highlights

The Inter-Cluster Coordination Group is facilitating the development of the National Contingency Plan and the Food Insecurity Response Plan New supplies valued at $992,547.78 were received this week into the Bollore Warehouse representing 81% of required procurements 77,900 persons were screened at points of entry this week Over 14,000 people in 6 districts received community-based mental health and psychosocial support by District Social Welfare Offices 52 out of 321 child marriages were terminated by the District Social Welfare office of Kasungu

Download report: https://bit.ly/333wKQz

-* Ministry of Health is developing a community case definition to use in schools to identify COVID-19 suspected cases among learners

53% of households surveyed in the 9th Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System are relying on food purchases as the main source of food Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success

Brandcom Partner -
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
Read more
Brandcom

The star-studded multi-national line-up for Singularity USA Online Summit 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Read more
Brandcom

The COVID Currency Survival Guide for Corporates

Brandcom Partner -
Learn about what larger companies in South Africa need to know when it comes to foreign exchange during COVID-19 and beyond
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved