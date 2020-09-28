Coronavirus – Africa: West and Central Africa COVID-19 Digest (28 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level across the region – resulting from escalating conflict and rising food insecurity – exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19.

In 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, a record high of 44 million people across the region – 6 million more than in 2019 – required humanitarian assistance and protection.

Where the global health crisis intersects with conflict, the effects of climate change and chronic vulnerabilities, including weak national health systems, new crises may emerge.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictive measures impact economic activities, food production, flows, markets and livelihoods, food insecurity could double.

Health care facilities in remote or conflict areas lack testing capacities and equipment, limiting their ability to manage a sudden influx of critical cases.

