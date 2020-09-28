APO

Coronavirus – Africa: West and Central Africa COVID-19 Digest (28 September 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level across the region – resulting from escalating conflict and rising food insecurity – exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3icmUAl

In 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, a record high of 44 million people across the region – 6 million more than in 2019 – required humanitarian assistance and protection.

Where the global health crisis intersects with conflict, the effects of climate change and chronic vulnerabilities, including weak national health systems, new crises may emerge.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictive measures impact economic activities, food production, flows, markets and livelihoods, food insecurity could double.

Health care facilities in remote or conflict areas lack testing capacities and equipment, limiting their ability to manage a sudden influx of critical cases.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

Digitization, a catalyst to the exponential growth of African Small Businesses.

Brandcom Partner -
The year 2020 came with lots of hopes and expectations for individuals and businesses, interesting economic projections across most of the world’s...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Transformation: A Key Driver of Business Success

Brandcom Partner -
In the digital age, more people have access to some form of mobile device over a bank facility and this is nowhere...
Read more
Brandcom

The star-studded multi-national line-up for SingularityU SA Online Summit 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The line-up for the SingularityU South Africa Online Summit features thought leaders from across the globe, some as far as USA, Denmark,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved