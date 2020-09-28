APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (27 September 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 6,631 Severe cases: 249 New recovered: 334 New deaths: 5 New cases: 632

Total Laboratory test: 1,256,182 Active cases: 41,797 Total recovered: 30,363 Total deaths: 1,170 Total cases: 73,332

