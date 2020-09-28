Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (27 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

126 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

FCT – 30 Lagos – 24 Rivers – 23 Ogun – 13 Katsina – 9 Plateau – 9 Ondo – 6 Kaduna – 4 Kwara – 4 Imo – 2 Bauchi – 1 Edo – 1

58,324 confirmed 49,794 discharged 1,108 deaths

