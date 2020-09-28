Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (27 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: Our recoveries now stand at 603721 (90% recovered) with a total of 50647 active cases. Regrettably, we report 22 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 16398. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/3mXoAkQ.

