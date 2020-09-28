Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (27 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 27 September 2020 confirm 247 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 7,777.

– Recoveries: 4,033

– 2 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 75.

The breakdown of the new cases is:

– Contacts and Alerts (224): Kampala (116), Luwero (17), Iganga (9), Gulu (8), Agago (7), Moyo (7), Wakiso (5), Busia (4), Hoima (3), Jinja (6), Masaka (4), Mayuge (3), Mbale (4), Arua (3), Budaka (2), Bulambuli (2), Kaliro (1), Kanungu (2), Kisoro (2), Kiryandongo (2), Kumi (2), Mukono (2), Pallisa (2), Buikwe (1), Bundibugyo (1), Bunyangabu (1), Buvuma (1), Kyotera (1), Lira (1), Moroto (1), Nebbi (1), Ntungamo (1), Tororo (1) and Zombo (1).

– 23 returnees: from Saudi Arabia (18), India (4) and South Sudan (1).

