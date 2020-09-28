Cycling – Sponsorship: Africa’s First Ever UCI Worldtour Team on the Hunt for New Title Partner

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On Monday evening team principal Douglas Ryder informed all members of our organisation – the UCI WorldTour outfit and UCI Continental team – that NTT (NTTProCycling.com) will not continue with the team, ending our six-year association.

This is of course is very disappointing news but we are committed to fight for our team’s future and are exploring every possible avenue available to us. Our partnership with the Qhubeka Charity has incredibly spanned 10 years and seen us play a key role in the distribution of over 100 000 bicycles in disadvantaged communities throughout South Africa.

This relationship forms part of the foundation of our team and has seen us touch the hearts of people in every corner of the globe, from supporters, partners, staff and riders all sharing in the belief, that bicycles change lives.

As Africa’s only UCI-registered World Tour team, our journey has yielded success in claiming numerous stage wins at the Tour de France together with a number of other major victories, all which have been celebrated across the globe.

We would like to thank everyone for their incredible continued support of our team in realising our dream at cycling’s highest level, and we will continue to fight for our future.

If you would like to connect with us then please do so here: (https://nttprocycling.com/contact)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.