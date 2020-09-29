Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (28 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 4,747 Severe cases: 247 New recovered: 390 New deaths: 7 New cases: 612

Total Laboratory test: 1,260,929 Active cases: 42,012 Total recovered: 30,753 Total deaths: 1,177 Total cases: 73,944

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo