Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today 210 people have tested positive from a sample size of 3,604 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 38,378 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 545,019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.