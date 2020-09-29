APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (28 September 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: Our recoveries now stand at 604478 (90% recovered) with a total of 50605 active cases. Regrettably, we report 188 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 16586. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/2S6LGHt.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo

