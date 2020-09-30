APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29th September 2020)

New cases: 2

Total confirmed case: 5772

Total active cases: 1348

Total recovered: 4245 (2 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 52852 (62 New)

Total deaths: 179 (0 New)

