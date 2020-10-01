Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (30 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,139 Severe cases: 269 New recovered: 199 New deaths: 7 New cases: 784

Total Laboratory test: 1,272,352 Active cases: 42,964 Total recovered: 31,204 Total deaths: 1,198 Total cases: 75,368

