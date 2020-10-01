Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (30 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 30 September 2020 confirmed 158 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 8,287.

– Recoveries: 4,430

The breakdown of the new cases is:

– Contacts and Alerts (125):

Kampala (76), Kabarole (4), Mbarara (4), Wakiso (4), Butambala (3), Kitgum (3), Mbale (3), Nabilatuk (3), Bududa (2), Dokolo (2), Kisoro (3), Kalaki (2), Mityana (2), Bunyangabu (1), Gomba (1), Hoima (1), Iganga (1), Kaberamaido (1), Kasese (1), Kwania (1), Kyotera (1), Lira (1), Mpigi (1), Napak (1), Ntungamo (1), Rubanda (1) and Soroti (1).

– 33 returnees: Oman (18), Jordan (10), Afghanistan (5)

