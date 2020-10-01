The High Commission of Canada in South Africa and Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum partner for eCommerce Capacity Development Programme for Women Entrepreneurs in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The High Commission of Canada in South Africa has partnered with the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) to run an eCommerce Capacity Development Programme for Women Entrepreneurs in South Africa.

Funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), the activity will enhance market access for women entrepreneurs through building knowledge, capacity, and skills in digital channels.

Ecommerce is one of the most dynamically growing business sectors in Africa. Retailing online has provided SMEs and the informal sector solutions to keep running and reaching customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. A 2019 online retail study found that, in 2018, eCommerce totaled more than R14 billion or 1.4% of total retail sales in South Africa.

“As Africa pursues an ambitious regional eTrade agenda through the $3.2 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the increasing growth potentials and acceleration of eCommerce is coming into sharp focus.” said AWIEF founder and chief executive officer Irene Ochem. She noted that “women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns, and women are more than ever at risk of being left behind in the adoption of digital technologies to rebuild businesses in a post-COVID world. This programme aims to increase women’s participation and success in online business, prepare them to capitalize on new opportunities enabled by the increasingly evolving digital economy, and expand their market access intra-Africa and globally.”

40 South African women entrepreneurs will be provided with technical learning, training and mentoring support on how to start, grow and scale eCommerce businesses.

Call for applications

Applications are invited from dynamic and motivated female entrepreneurs for the AWIEF eCommerce Capacity Development Programme. Entries will close on Monday, 2nd November 2020. Programme duration is 3 months.

What you get as participant

A free entry to the eCommerce Capacity Development Programme Tools, information, and knowledge needed to run a business online in South Africa and internationally Training and mentorship by eCommerce experts Peer-support A toolkit with templates and tips for running a business through eCommerce channels Premium AWIEF Community membership for one year Free delegate pass to AWIEF2020 Virtual Conference on 2nd & 3rd December 2020

Eligibility criteria

Women aged 18 years or older South African citizens or permanent residents Need to enhance skills and/or knowledge to take your business online Women with an existing online business or Women with existing businesses that can be taken online or Women who aspire to have an online retailing business Ability to commit +5 hours weekly on this programme Computer literacy and access to a computer

Application process

To submit your application for the eCommerce Capacity Development Programme, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/33jfhE0

Application deadline is Monday, 2nd November 2020, 23:59 CAT. Applications will only be accepted through the link above.

For more information email: [email protected]

