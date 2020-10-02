APO

Coronavirus – Africa: UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response

21 Countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

While the downward trend in the number of new coronavirus cases continues across West and Central Africa, the number of active cases keeps declining since late July, going from 48,443 on 20 July to 21,329 as of 28 September 2020.

UNHCR continues to support Governments of the region in their COVID-19 response while scaling up its shelter interventions to address the damages caused by the recent floods and ensure the deteriorated living conditions do not increase the risk of contamination.

