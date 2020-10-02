APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (01 October 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,475 Severe cases: 255 New recovered: 226 New deaths: 7 New cases: 730

Total Laboratory test: 1,278,827 Active cases: 43,461 Total recovered: 31,430 Total deaths: 1,205 Total cases: 76,098

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more
Brandcom

Nutritional Holdings benefits from cannabis deal

Brandcom Partner -
The pharmaceuticals group says its management agreement with Ukusekela is already bearing fruit. Nutritional...
Read more
Brandcom

Digitization, a catalyst to the exponential growth of African Small Businesses.

Brandcom Partner -
The year 2020 came with lots of hopes and expectations for individuals and businesses, interesting economic projections across most of the world’s...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved