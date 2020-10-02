Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (01 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,475 Severe cases: 255 New recovered: 226 New deaths: 7 New cases: 730

Total Laboratory test: 1,278,827 Active cases: 43,461 Total recovered: 31,430 Total deaths: 1,205 Total cases: 76,098

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.