Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (01 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

153 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 81 Rivers – 21 FCT – 11 Ogun – 8 Kaduna – 7 Oyo – 6 Akwa Ibom – 5 Osun – 3 Katsina – 3 Edo – 2 Ebonyi – 2 Nasarawa – 2 Plateau – 1 Kano – 1

59,001 confirmed 50,452 discharged 1,112 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo