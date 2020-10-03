Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (3 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today 261 people have tested positive of Coronavirus from a sample size of 3,387, bringing to 39,184 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

312 people have recovered from the disease but sadly we have lost 3 Patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 728.

