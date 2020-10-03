Coronavirus – UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7: July-August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Highlights

Uganda confirmed 3,074 cases of COVID-19 among Ugandan nationals during the reporting period; the majority of cases were in males (86 per cent). Uganda’s cumulative COVID-19 caseload included 1,699 recoveries, 32 deaths (with a case fatality rate of 1.0 per cent), and 86 cases in children (representing 2.8 per cent of the country’s total caseload). A cumulative total of 4,790,000 children and women continued to receive essential health care services—including immunizations, prenatal, postnatal, and HIV services, and care for gender-based violence—in UNICEF-supported health facilities during the COVID-19 period from March to August 2020. The Government of Uganda, with support from UNICEF, provided Vitamin A supplementation to nearly 408,000 children, psychosocial support services to over 24,800 children, and ensured that 2,078 HIV positive pregnant women continued to receive treatment to prevent mother-to-child transmission; data covers the period from January to August 2020. As of August, a total of 116,000 people were reached with sufficient quantities of water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene. UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) is 67 per cent unfunded, while the COVID-19 appeal has a funding gap of 66 per cent

