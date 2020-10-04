Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (3 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7,726 Severe cases: 278 New recovered: 648 New deaths: 6 New cases: 872

Total Laboratory test: 1,293,469 Active cases: 44,319 Total recovered: 32,325 Total deaths: 1,214 Total cases: 77,860

