Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 situation update as of 3rd October 2020

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered no new COVID-19 cases, four new recoveries, and no new deaths.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,783 cases including 179 deaths. Of these cases, 1,152 are imported infections and 4,631 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 4,539 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,065. The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years old and 68% are male. 231 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, cumulatively, 54,246 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The past 24 hours’ data indicates zero new cases was registered in the country and the last time we had a zero new cases was on 26th May 2020. There is hope to completely reduce the new infections if we continue to practice and adhere to all preventive and containment measures of COVID-19. We should not relax and relent our efforts.

Further, be aware that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly spreads by respiratory droplets released when people talk, cough, or sneeze. It is thought that the virus may also spread to hands from a contaminated surface and then to the nose, mouth or eyes, causing infection. The spread of the virus is faster in overcrowded places. Therefore, it is especially important to take caution when organizing or when attending mass gatherings as the risk of contracting or spreading the disease is high. The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 or spreading the COVID-19 to others. COVID-19 preventive and containment measures should be highly considered for all mass gatherings. These Include frequent handwashing or sanitization, maintaining at least 1 metre apart between individuals, wearing face mask properly and implementing environmental prevention practices such as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

For those considering organizing an event the following has to be considered:

Always consult local health authorities before planning your event: Brief guests about precautions before the event starts, during the event, remind guests of these precautions and ensure they are followed: Choose outdoor venues over indoor spaces – if indoors, ensure the area is well ventilated. Minimize crowding by staggering arrivals and departures, numbering entries, designating seats/places and marking the floor to ensure physical distancing between people of at least one meter. Provide all necessary supplies – hand hygiene stations, hand sanitizer or soap and water, tissues, closed-lid bins, distance markers, masks.

Watch your distance! Wash your hands! Wear your mask! Stay safe!

