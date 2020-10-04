Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (3 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

160 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Rivers – 42 Lagos – 32 Plateau – 21 FCT – 18 Kaduna – 14 Ogun – 11 Katsina – 10 Kwara – 3 Ondo – 3 Imo – 3 Anambra – 1 Abia – 1 Oyo – 1

59,287 confirmed 50,718 discharged 1,113 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo