Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (3 October 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 3 October 2020 confirm 146 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 8,808.

2 new COVID-19 deaths; from Kampala and Gulu. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 81. Recoveries: 4,736 #STAYSAFEUG

The breakdown of the new cases are:

Contacts and Alerts (83): Masaka (61), Kampala (11), Gulu (4), Arua (1), Buikwe (1), Buvuma (1), Jinja (1), Luwero (1), Moyo (1), Adjumani (1)

Returnees (63): from Oman (44), Jordan (12), Saudi Arabia (5) and South Sudan (2)

