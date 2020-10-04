APO

Coronavirus – UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 22: 18 September – 2 October 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation overview

Since March 2020, a total of 2,357 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 167,555 tests conducted. 77 new cases were identified in the last two weeks.

One death related to COVID-19 was recorded in the reporting period bringing the number of deaths to 41. Fatality rate stands at 1.7% whilst the recovery rate is 83.9%, with 1,973 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 15.7% of all confirmed cases.

Download report: https://bit.ly/3jyBovR

Key updates

The most affected departments are all located in the former “cordon sanitaire”, namely, Littoral, Atlantique and Ouémé; 94.5% of confirmed cases are locally acquired; On 28 September 2020, all students returned to school with instructions on handwashing and wearing of masks; Compulsory wearing of face masks in public remain in place; In addition to mandatory tests upon arrival, the Government announced on 1 September that PCR tests were now required for all passengers departing from Cotonou International Airport. A fee of 50,000 FCFA (90 US$) must be paid by all travelers. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved