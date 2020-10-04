Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update (4 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

2,792 COVID-19 tests….in the last 24hrs:

Govt has ramped up testing for COVID19 in the recent weeks

The increase in testing capacity can be seen in the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours with over 2,500 tests.

Testing has been decentralized with more districts acquiring COVID19 testing capabilities through increased platforms for testing e.g Gene expert machine used for testing TB is also being used for covid 19 testing.

“We expect a further increase the number of tests when the new lab at levy start testing next week” Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya recently disclosed when he commissioned the new ulta morden ZAMBIA National Public Heath Reference Laboratory with capacity to test 3000 COVID19 samples daily.

Government through the Ministry of Health has further highlighted community sensitization to increase demand for COVID19 testing.

