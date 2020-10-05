Coronavirus: Japan’s Response to COVID-19 for Developing countries

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In today’s society where economic activities are sustained by the global flow of people, it is important to take measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in cooperation with the international community.

Human Security is in crisis facing the spread of infectious diseases. Japan will proactively lead international efforts in collaboration with international partners as well as through providing assistance to developing countries. Japan has also established the COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan for developing countries in order to help revitalize economic activities.

