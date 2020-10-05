Coronavirus – South Africa: Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee exposed to COVID-19 and starts isolation procedures

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Adv Bongani Bongo, has been informed of his possible exposure to a confirmed case of Covid-19. The Chairperson has thus begun a mandatory isolation period while awaiting the finalisation of his test.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.