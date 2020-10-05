Coronavirus – South Africa: Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee exposed to COVID-19 and starts isolation procedures

APO

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Adv Bongani Bongo, has been informed of his possible exposure to a confirmed case of Covid-19. The Chairperson has thus begun a mandatory isolation period while awaiting the finalisation of his test.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

