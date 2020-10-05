Coronavirus: UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation overview

Since March 2020, a total of 2,357 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 167,555 tests conducted. 77 new cases were identified in the last two weeks.

One death related to COVID-19 was recorded in the reporting period bringing the number of deaths to 41. Fatality rate stands at 1.7% whilst the recovery rate is 83.9%, with 1,973 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 15.7% of all confirmed cases.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3cZyBta

Key updates

The most affected departments are all located in the former “cordon sanitaire”, namely, Littoral, Atlantique and Ouémé;

94.5% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;

On 28 September 2020, all students returned to school with instructions on handwashing and wearing of masks;

Compulsory wearing of face masks in public remain in place;

In addition to mandatory tests upon arrival, the Government announced on 1 September that PCR tests were now required for all passengers departing from Cotonou International Airport. A fee of 50,000 FCFA (90 US$) must be paid by all travelers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).Media filesDownload logo