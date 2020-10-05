Select Committee on Education expresses its Appreciation to Teachers

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, hereby expresses his immense appreciation to teachers and members of the education sector. “As we celebrate World Teachers Day, we acknowledge and extend our immense appreciation to our educators who have, over the past few months especially, sacrificed and worked tirelessly to ensure that no child is left behind,” Mr Nchabeleng said. Mr Nchabeleng said: “As the country was thrust into a period of great uncertainty, our educators proved to stand steadfast against the panic and fear which grappled our great nation, holding together our education sector with vast strength and adaptability. We cannot thank them enough.” Mr Nchabeleng also pays tribute to the many teachers who have sadly passed away as a result of Covid-19 and other related illnesses. “We have lost many unsung heroes during this time, and today we pay tribute and give thanks for the many young minds they have inspired and developed, and we pray that they rest in perpetual peace.”

