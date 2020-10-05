“Turkey-Africa: Partners in Resilience in Post-Pandemic World” Honored by the President of the Republic of Turkey H.E. Recep Tayyip ERDOGAN

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak shows the necessity of multilateral responses, international cooperation and global solidarity. In this regard, the strategic partnership centered on mutual-benefits and economic development between Turkey and Africa has been maintained even during the pandemic.

Download Brochure (French): https://bit.ly/36xPKc6

Turkey’s bilateral trade volume with Africa increased fourfold from 2003 to reach 22 billion dollar. And, Turkish direct investments in Africa exceeded 6 billion dollar (USD) in 2019, while it was only 100 million dollar in 2003. And Turkish investments, mainly in the sectors of textile, food & agriculture, iron-steel, cement, energy, mining, consumer durable goods, tourism and hotel, have created over 100 thousand jobs.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Africa was expected to have the highest economic growth rate in the world. Besides, Turkey’s trade and investment relations with African countries were progressing and blooming. However, the pandemic has changed the landscape and the dynamics of doing business.

Despite all the negative indicators, Africa’s experience and constant fight against recurring and infectious diseases have helped the countries to take the necessary measures to provide front-line health services, support continuation of projects and keep economies afloat in the face of the worst global economic downturn. Turkey’s approach to the COVID-19 has been to ensure effective protection of public health while not suspending business.

Industrialization and investments in infrastructure are critical to accelerate economic recovery, create jobs, reduce poverty, and stimulate productive investment as well as to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this respect, Africa and Turkey could benefit from guidelines in safety, efficiency and productivity in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, transports and logistics.

Based on the assumption that trade, investment and stimulus are needed to cushion the economic impact of the current crisis and increase the resilience of the economies, Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum (TABEF) will be jointly organized on online platform for the very first time ever by Turkish Ministry of Trade, African Union Commission (AUC) and Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK) on 8-9 October 2020.

This Online event, honored by the President of the Republic of Turkey H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will provide an open space for eminent representatives of Public and Private sector actors, from both Turkey and all African countries, (1.500 participants) to discuss and to jointly identify steps for scaling up private sector engagement and innovative catalytic Public-Private Partnerships for broad-based, sustainable, inclusive growth and development while building on their respective experiences.

The Forum will also host Ministerial Meeting, focusing on the theme “Turkey-Africa: Resilient partners in the post-pandemic world”, allowing for interactive discussions at the highest level. The Meeting, co-Chaired by H.E. Ruhsar PEKCAN, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey and H.E. Victor HARISON, Commissioner for Economic Affairs of the African Union Commission (AUC), will be held with the participation of the Trade & Industry Ministers from Chad, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Mauritania, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Zimbabwe as well as Secretary Generals of East African Community (EAC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

The Forum will therefore provide a unique opportunity for the business circles of Turkey and African countries to meet and interact, and discuss the models necessary to manage business through this catastrophe, the strategies for reviving the economies and finding solutions in a post-COVID world.

Panel Sessions

The free, global, digital-first and two-day event will also provide access to hot business topics, thematic panel sessions, high-level speakers, live networking & video chats, project presentations & G2B meetings, virtual country desks and exhibitors with downloadable intro videos, brochures & presentations where the attendees will have the opportunity to discuss and to review the existing/prospective business opportunities and important projects in Africa.

The TABEF Online Edition will focus on common challenges and perspectives on African and Turkish economic and business relations to find solutions and new approaches in a post-COVID World by gathering Banks & Financial Institutions, NGOs, Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Business Councils, Associations, Professional Organizations from Turkey & Africa, Entrepreneurs, Investors, Producers, CEOs & Government Agencies, Turkish & African Women & Young Entrepreneurs, Turkish & African Diaspora, Turkey & Africa Trade Diplomats & Ambassadors and Mass Media.

Panel Topics:

Economic Recovery in the Post-Corona Era: Turkey-Africa Partnership Turkey’s Approach to COVID-19 & Health Partnership with Africa Trade Impacts of AfCFTA & Industrialization Building Resilience in Africa & Turkey as a Partner Brainstorming for Investments in the New Normal Turkey-Africa Women Leadership Dialogue

Technical Aspects

Simultaneous translation to and from Turkish, English and French languages will be provided throughout the Forum.

Live networking among the participants. You may search through participant companies, sectors and marketplace to identify the best matches for your activities, and schedule your meeting with your future partner.

Virtual Exhibiting by Companies will be made available at the online portal promoting companies’ products and services.

Registration & Login

All participants are required to register their attendance to meetings at http://www.TurkeyAfricaForum.org/. Registrants will also receive automatically an email which contains login information for the platform. The platform will be also available as mobile app.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TABEF.Media filesDownload logo