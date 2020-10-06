Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (5th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 5 October 2020 confirm 117 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,082.

– Recoveries: 5,457

– 2 new COVID-19 deaths recorded from Amuru and Arua. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 84.

The breakdown of the new cases is:

– Contacts and alerts (114): Kampala (80), Pader (12), Sironko (6), Mbale (5), Arua (4), Amuru (2), Busia (1), Gulu (2), Masindi (1) and Tororo (1).

– Truck Drivers (3) from Malaba.

