WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID19

Please join an online media briefing, which will provide you with the latest information on COVID-19 in Africa and is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and facilitated by APO Group. The briefing will particularly focus on COVID-19 and mental health.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Naeem Dalal, Psychiatrist registrar, University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka and Co-Founder, COVID-19 Zambia Wellbeing and Mental Health Alliance

Date: Thursday 8 October 2020

Time: 11:00 Brazzaville Time GMT +1 / 12:00 Lusaka/Johannesburg time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English and French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected], Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

