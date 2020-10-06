WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Please join an online media briefing, which will provide you with the latest information on COVID-19 in Africa and is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and facilitated by APO Group. The briefing will particularly focus on COVID-19 and mental health.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Naeem Dalal, Psychiatrist registrar, University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka and Co-Founder, COVID-19 Zambia Wellbeing and Mental Health Alliance

Date: Thursday 8 October 2020

Time: 11:00 Brazzaville Time GMT +1 / 12:00 Lusaka/Johannesburg time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English and French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected], Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

