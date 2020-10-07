Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (6 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 5,278 Severe cases: 282 New recovered: 944 New deaths: 8 New cases: 566

Total Laboratory test: 1,312,910 Active cases: 43,803 Total recovered: 34,960 Total deaths: 1,238 Total cases: 80003

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo