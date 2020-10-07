Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (7th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today 321 people have tested positive from a sample size of 4,342 bringing to 39,907 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

4,328 people have recovered from the disease with 4,222 from home-based care program & 106 from hospitals.

