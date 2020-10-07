Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (6th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

118 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 41 Rivers – 19 Osun – 17 Nasarawa – 13 Kaduna – 5 Anambra – 5 Edo – 3 Ogun – 3 Kwara – 3 Ondo – 3 Katsina – 2 Niger – 2 Plateau – 1 Akwa Ibom – 1

59,583 confirmed 51,308 discharged 1,113 deaths

