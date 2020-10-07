Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Laboratory for COVID-19 Testing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the Niger State Public Health Laboratory, Minna to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network.

In 8 months, we have activated at least one laboratory for COVID-19 testing in all 36 +1 states of Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo