Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 6 October

As of 1pm on 6 October, the Western Cape has 2225 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 110 915 confirmed cases and 104 471 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

110 915

Total recoveries

104 471

Total deaths

4219

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

2225

Tests conducted

552 885

Hospitalisations

519 with 109 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

9757

9191

Southern

9968

9339

Northern

6894

6546

Tygerberg

13609

12883

Eastern

10415

9851

Klipfontein

9316

8660

Mitchells Plain

8754

8268

Khayelitsha

8406

7958

Total

77119

72696

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

627

597

Garden Route

Knysna

1549

1487

Garden Route

George

3613

3411

Garden Route

Hessequa

326

305

Garden Route

Kannaland

126

112

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2398

2276

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1454

1318

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2122

2006

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4418

4184

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3484

3326

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1168

1101

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1635

1540

Overberg

Overstrand

1637

1572

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

296

276

Overberg

Swellendam

353

328

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1193

1138

West Coast

Bergrivier

461

415

West Coast

Cederberg

168

162

West Coast

Matzikama

575

449

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1409

1326

West Coast

Swartland

1636

1523

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

771

675

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

140

132

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

34

29

Unallocated: 2203 (2087 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 11 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4219. We send our condolences to their families and friends at this time.

Medium term budget policy process:

Today was the final day of the Western Cape Government budget bosberaad, which met to discuss the provincial funding priorities for the medium-term budget policy statement. These discussions are part of the process to evaluate how the province will deliver over the next three years.

Our provincial COVID-19 response has had a significant impact on budgets, but it has also unlocked new and innovative ways of working in this government. The discussions over the past two days have focused on how to use these innovations and lessons to deliver on our three post-COVID recovery focus areas of jobs, dignity and wellbeing and safety.

Cabinet, leadership from our district municipalities and senior government officials have all deliberated on key interventions and budget requirements for each of these focus areas, over the next 100 days and over the medium term.

Over the coming weeks, these discussions will be evaluated and packaged into the medium-term budget policy speech which will be delivered by Finance Minister David Maynier in November.

Supporting agriculture and tourism to save jobs:

Agriculture and tourism are two key drivers of job creation in the province- especially in our rural areas. Support by the Western Cape Government in these two sectors can help to save jobs and to develop new ones.

One example of this is the installation and repair of agricultural fencing in the Rietpoort community. This project by the Department of Agriculture in the province, has erected 5.2km of new stock proof fencing, and replaced 15.6km of rundown fencing in the area. The project has created 100 jobs and more than 300 person working days, and at the same time, has helped farmers by protecting their livestock from predators, which in turn has seen their lambing percentages increase.

A project like this therefore doesn't only create new jobs, but by supporting farmers against losses, can also help to protect agricultural jobs on those farms.

As part of our support for the tourism sector, Minister Maynier today launched the first phase of our international tourism campaign, which will be rolled out in Germany. Germany is one of our key international source markets, and one of the only ones that is currently cleared for leisure and business travel to South Africa. The campaign will also be rolled out in other markets in later phases. This campaign also runs in conjunction with our domestic campaign aimed at enticing South Africans to travel to the Western Cape and Western Cape residents to explore their own back yard.

The Western Cape tourism sector has been significantly impacted by worldwide travel restrictions, as well as by the hard lockdown and restrictions on local travel, resulting in thousands of lost jobs. With some international travel now open, this campaign will help to remind international visitors of the best that the province has to offer and highlight our outdoor attractions which range from pristine beaches to breathtaking hiking trails.

It is important that as we move forward, we do so safely so as to protect residents and visitors alike, and ensure that we are able to save jobs and help our economy recover further.

