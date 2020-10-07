Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 6 October

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 6 October, the Western Cape has 2225 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 110 915 confirmed cases and 104 471 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
110 915
Total recoveries
104 471
Total deaths
4219
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
2225
Tests conducted
552 885
Hospitalisations
519 with 109 of these in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
9757
9191
Southern
9968
9339
Northern
6894
6546
Tygerberg
13609
12883
Eastern
10415
9851
Klipfontein
9316
8660
Mitchells Plain
8754
8268
Khayelitsha
8406
7958
Total
77119
72696
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
627
597
Garden Route
Knysna
1549
1487
Garden Route
George
3613
3411
Garden Route
Hessequa
326
305
Garden Route
Kannaland
126
112
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2398
2276
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1454
1318
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2122
2006
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4418
4184
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3484
3326
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1168
1101
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1635
1540
Overberg
Overstrand
1637
1572
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
296
276
Overberg
Swellendam
353
328
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1193
1138
West Coast
Bergrivier
461
415
West Coast
Cederberg
168
162
West Coast
Matzikama
575
449
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1409
1326
West Coast
Swartland
1636
1523
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
771
675
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
140
132
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
34
29
Unallocated: 2203 (2087 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 11 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4219. We send our condolences to their families and friends at this time.
Medium term budget policy process:
Today was the final day of the Western Cape Government budget bosberaad, which met to discuss the provincial funding priorities for the medium-term budget policy statement. These discussions are part of the process to evaluate how the province will deliver over the next three years.
Our provincial COVID-19 response has had a significant impact on budgets, but it has also unlocked new and innovative ways of working in this government. The discussions over the past two days have focused on how to use these innovations and lessons to deliver on our three post-COVID recovery focus areas of jobs, dignity and wellbeing and safety.
Cabinet, leadership from our district municipalities and senior government officials have all deliberated on key interventions and budget requirements for each of these focus areas, over the next 100 days and over the medium term.
Over the coming weeks, these discussions will be evaluated and packaged into the medium-term budget policy speech which will be delivered by Finance Minister David Maynier in November.
Supporting agriculture and tourism to save jobs:
Agriculture and tourism are two key drivers of job creation in the province- especially in our rural areas. Support by the Western Cape Government in these two sectors can help to save jobs and to develop new ones.
One example of this is the installation and repair of agricultural fencing in the Rietpoort community. This project by the Department of Agriculture in the province, has erected 5.2km of new stock proof fencing, and replaced 15.6km of rundown fencing in the area. The project has created 100 jobs and more than 300 person working days, and at the same time, has helped farmers by protecting their livestock from predators, which in turn has seen their lambing percentages increase.
A project like this therefore doesn't only create new jobs, but by supporting farmers against losses, can also help to protect agricultural jobs on those farms.
As part of our support for the tourism sector, Minister Maynier today launched the first phase of our international tourism campaign, which will be rolled out in Germany. Germany is one of our key international source markets, and one of the only ones that is currently cleared for leisure and business travel to South Africa. The campaign will also be rolled out in other markets in later phases. This campaign also runs in conjunction with our domestic campaign aimed at enticing South Africans to travel to the Western Cape and Western Cape residents to explore their own back yard.
The Western Cape tourism sector has been significantly impacted by worldwide travel restrictions, as well as by the hard lockdown and restrictions on local travel, resulting in thousands of lost jobs. With some international travel now open, this campaign will help to remind international visitors of the best that the province has to offer and highlight our outdoor attractions which range from pristine beaches to breathtaking hiking trails.
It is important that as we move forward, we do so safely so as to protect residents and visitors alike, and ensure that we are able to save jobs and help our economy recover further.
