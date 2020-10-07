Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation of Face Shields for COVID-19 response in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A team of biomedical engineers from Kyambogo University have locally made face shields to protect health workers from COVID-19. The team through Silver Bolt donated the face shields to Dr. Diana Atwine to support the COVID-19 response.

