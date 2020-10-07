APO

Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa COVID-19 Situation Report #4

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Highlights

As of end of August, the West Africa region has reported 185,673 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 151,740 cases are recovered and 3,033 deaths reported. The number of active cases was thus less than 17 percent of the confirmed cases (i.e. 30,900 active cases). On average, the increase has slowed down compared to the earlier phase of the pandemic.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2GyJiaj

Nonetheless, the impact of the extension of COVID-19 containment and border restriction measures, exacerbated by the impacts of heavy rains and floods (that have hit several countries in the region in August), the security context, and the ongoing lean season, are all affecting negatively livelihoods, incomes and food security of the most vulnerable populations.

The needs in the region still stand high, with net funding requirements of USD 395 million for the next six months (September 2020-February 2021).

Preparations for the reopening of schools for the 2020/2021 academic year, mostly planned between September and October in the region, are underway. Resilience activities further resumed, while COVID-19 related (partly) cash-based transfers (CBTs) were rolled out in August in Cameroon and Senegal.

Linked in part to the increasing needs in urban settings, emergency response through CBTs is further planned in Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania (as part of lean season response) and Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more
Brandcom

Digital Payments and their Impact on Small Businesses in the Beauty Industry

Brandcom Partner -
Over the last 10 years one of the few constants has been the growth of technology and the impact it has had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved