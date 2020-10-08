Coronavirus – Burkina Faso: COVID-19 Awareness by Community Health Workers in Burkina Faso

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Community health workers in the Sahel Region, Burkina Faso, share information on how to prevent COVID-19. With the support of EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, World Health Organization (WHO) is raising awareness about the virus among IDPs & vulnerable populations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo