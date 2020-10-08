Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (7 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 8,254 Severe cases: 245 New recovered: 710 New deaths: 17 New cases: 892

Total Laboratory test: 1,321,164 Active cases: 43,968 Total recovered: 35,670 Total deaths: 1,255 Total cases: 80895

