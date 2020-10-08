Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (8th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 6 Total confirmed case: 5809 Total active cases: 1003 Total recovered: 4626 (51 New) Total number of tests conducted: 55488 (761 New) Total deaths: 180 (0 New)

