Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (8 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,668 Severe cases: 253 New recovered: 764 New deaths: 7 New cases: 902

Total Laboratory test: 1,327,832 Active cases: 44,099 Total recovered: 36,434 Total deaths: 1,262 Total cases: 81,797

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo