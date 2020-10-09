Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (8th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

103 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 39 Rivers – 21 FCT – 19 Oyo – 6 Kaduna – 4 Bauchi – 3 Ogun – 3 Imo – 2 Kano – 2 Benue – 1 Edo – 1 Nasarawa – 1 Plateau – 1

59,841 confirmed 51,551 discharged 1,113 deaths

