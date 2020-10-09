APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour closes two Western Cape offices due to Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases

Cape Town Labour Centre, the largest labour centre in the Western Cape, has closed its doors as an employee has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, Oudtshoorn Labour Centre in the Klein Karoo, Central Western Cape, has also since been closed from today due to a positive case.

The labour centres will remain closed to allow workers who may have been in contact with the affected employees to self isolate and for decontamination to take place.

According to the Chief Director: Provincial Operations, Mawele Ntamo, the officials have interacted with other employees who were working at the labour centres. The affected employees will also be referred for counselling. To date, the Department of Employment and Labour have been conducting regular assessments of staff, this includes daily health checks and temperature screening. 

The Department wishes to continue to remind citizens and officials not to become complacent as fears of a second wave hitting the province and country at large, remains high on the agenda. Staff have been receiving ongoing information on the importance of sanitization, correct wearing of masks and also COVID-19 protocol interventions. The Department will therefore continue to create awareness and enforce protocols.

Western Cape labour centres has been hard hit by closures, especially at the peak of the virus. Just last month, both Knysna and Plettenberg Bay offices were also closed. 

It is expected that both Cape Town and Oudtshoorn Labour Centres will reopen by Tuesday, 13 October. Clients are encouraged to make use of the Department's online services in the meantime.

The Department has also since reported the infections to the Department of Health.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour

